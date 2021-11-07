Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1,164.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

