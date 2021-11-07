Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cannae by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

