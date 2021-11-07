Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 114,620 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,620 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,424 shares of company stock worth $15,195,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

NYSE CFX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

