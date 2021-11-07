BRT Apartments (BRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.