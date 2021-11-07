Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.94% of Bruker worth $107,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 58.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bruker by 96.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bruker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

