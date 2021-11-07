BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. HSBC cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.