BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 1,613,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,609. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,397,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,375,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 462,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 119,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 148,352 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

