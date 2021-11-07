BTIG Research Trims Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Target Price to $70.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

RCKY opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.60. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 51.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $1,482,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

