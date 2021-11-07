C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of AI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,140. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,758,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

