Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $366.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $121,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

