Cabot (CBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Cabot has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

