Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

