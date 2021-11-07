Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Insider James Smith Sells 96,201 Shares

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

CNE stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.93. The stock has a market cap of £978.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

