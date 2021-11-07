Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 483,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

