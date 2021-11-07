Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 483,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

