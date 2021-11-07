Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.52. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 56 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.84. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

