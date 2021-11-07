Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.340-$5.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,683. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

