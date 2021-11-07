Canaccord Genuity Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $34.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.76.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

