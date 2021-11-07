Canaccord Genuity Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $120.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. BTIG Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

ZG stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

