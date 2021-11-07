Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$1.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.17-$1.33 EPS.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canada Goose stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.34.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

