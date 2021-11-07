Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 2,709 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,167.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,817.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,677.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,573.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,844.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,702.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

