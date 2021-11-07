Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $12,103,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of BNL opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

