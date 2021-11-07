Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 842.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of BlackLine worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

