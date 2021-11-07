Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 34,698 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

