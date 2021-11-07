Cano Health (CANO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cano Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cano Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.