Cano Health (CANO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cano Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.
CANO opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43.
In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 in the last 90 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cano Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.