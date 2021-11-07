Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Evolus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.30). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EOLS. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.54 on Friday. Evolus has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,582.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

