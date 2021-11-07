Capital Southwest Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $27.49 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $641.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

