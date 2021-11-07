Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Stock Position Lowered by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 124,762 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

