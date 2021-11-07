Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CSII opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $48.28.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
