Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSII opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Several analysts have commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

