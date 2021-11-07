CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 88,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get CareCloud alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,690. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.