Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $79.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 269,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,388 shares of company stock worth $5,698,519 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

