CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

