CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $58,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,222.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $850.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $724.22. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 395.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.