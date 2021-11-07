Castleark Management LLC Decreases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dycom Industries worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,714,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.