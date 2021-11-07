Castleark Management LLC Purchases 138,940 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2,858.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,940 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

