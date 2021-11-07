Castleark Management LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 758.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.