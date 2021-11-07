Castleark Management LLC Takes $6.58 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.
