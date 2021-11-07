Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

