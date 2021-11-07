Castleark Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.70% of The Shyft Group worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

