Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 277.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

