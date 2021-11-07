CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Declares Dividend of $0.30

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $12.50 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.
About CBB Bancorp
