Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.83 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CDR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $313.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

CDR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

