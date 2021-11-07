Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Centene stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

