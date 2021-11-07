Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as high as C$10.10. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 425,310 shares traded.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.66.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.87%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

