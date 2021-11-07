Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $270.18 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $218,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 147.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

