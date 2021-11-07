Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY opened at $123.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.