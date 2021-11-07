Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.31. 749,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,706. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

