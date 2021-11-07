Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $34,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workiva by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,310,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 619.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,795 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $5,680,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $101,235,563. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

