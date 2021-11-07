Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,462 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

