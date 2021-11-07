Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,844 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $33,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

AIMC stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

