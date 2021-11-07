Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $32.03 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Service Properties Trust worth $32,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

